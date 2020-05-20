Coronavirus Death Toll in Transnistria Rises by One Over Past Day to 34 - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) has risen by one person - down from three the day before - to 34, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.

Eleven new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the republic (down from 15 the day before), bringing the overall case tally to 817.

A total of 11 people have recovered over the past day (down from 26 on Monday), so the number of recoveries has reached 397.