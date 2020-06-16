Coronavirus Death Toll in Transnistria Rises by 2 to 43 in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) has risen by two to 43 in the past 24 hours, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.

The day before, there were no deaths from COVID-19.

The center said no new cases had been confirmed (on Sunday, 15 new cases were recorded), so the case tally remains at 1,100.

Seven people have recovered - up from five on Sunday - bringing the overall number of recoveries to 862.