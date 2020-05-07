Coronavirus Death Toll in United States Surpasses 73,000 - Johns Hopkins University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has exceeded 73,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US death count stands at 73,039. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases totals 1,223,468.

A total of 189,910 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country, according to the university.