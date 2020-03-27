Coronavirus Death Toll in US Exceeds 1,100, Total Number of Cases Approaches 80,000

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the United States has increased to 1,124 with the total number of cases approaching 80,000, the Johns Hopkins University real-time COVID-19 tracker revealed on Thursday afternoon.

Almost a fourth of the dead, 281, occurred in New York City and another 100 fatalities occurred in the city of King, Washington.

New York State has confirmed almost 38,000 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus.