Coronavirus Death Toll in US Rises Above 25,000 - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 25,000 people in the United States, the highest number of fatalities in any country, data from the Johns Hopkins University showed on Tuesday.

As of 3:40 p.

m. EDT (7:40 p.m. GMT), fatalities in the US reached 25,239, according to the university's Coronavirus Resource Center.

Nearly 600,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the US, or more than three times the number of infections in any other country.