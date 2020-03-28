UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Death Toll In US State Of Louisiana Increases To 119 - Governor

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 01:50 AM

Coronavirus Death Toll in US State of Louisiana Increases to 119 - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) Louisiana has reported 2,746 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 119 deaths related to the disease, which ranks it  second in the United States after New York with regard to the number of fatalities, Governor John Edwards said in a press conference on Friday.

"As of noon today, Louisiana has reported 2,746 cases of COVID-19," Edwards said.

"We now have 119 deaths."

Edwards also said that Louisiana ranks third in the United States with respect to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker of reported cases around the world revealed the United States has more than 97,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and approximately 1,500 deaths from the disease as of Friday afternoon. China has 81,897 confirmed cases and Italy has 86,498 confirmed cases.

Related Topics

World Governor China New York Italy United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of three people, 72 new COV ..

23 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Syrian President discuss effort ..

2 hours ago

RTA completes disinfection of metro trains, trams, ..

2 hours ago

Charity organisations in Dubai donate AED52 millio ..

2 hours ago

#GreaterThanCorona campaign from Sharjah to the wo ..

2 hours ago

Russia to Continue Supporting Venezuela Amid Sanct ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.