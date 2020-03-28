Coronavirus Death Toll in US State of Louisiana Increases to 119 - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) Louisiana has reported 2,746 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 119 deaths related to the disease, which ranks it second in the United States after New York with regard to the number of fatalities, Governor John Edwards said in a press conference on Friday.

"As of noon today, Louisiana has reported 2,746 cases of COVID-19," Edwards said.

"We now have 119 deaths."

Edwards also said that Louisiana ranks third in the United States with respect to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker of reported cases around the world revealed the United States has more than 97,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and approximately 1,500 deaths from the disease as of Friday afternoon. China has 81,897 confirmed cases and Italy has 86,498 confirmed cases.