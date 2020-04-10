UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Death Toll In US Surpasses 17,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 10:35 PM

Coronavirus Death Toll in US Surpasses 17,000 - Johns Hopkins University

The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than17,000 people in the United States with only Italy having a larger death toll, data from the Johns Hopkins University showed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than17,000 people in the United States with only Italy having a larger death toll, data from the Johns Hopkins University showed on Friday.

As of 4:35 GMT, fatalities in the US reached 17,836, according to the university's Coronavirus Resource Center.

Over 473,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the US, which is the largest number of cases among all countries. The US death toll from the viral infection is the second largest, surpassed only by Italy where 18,279 people succumbed to the disease.

