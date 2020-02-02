Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 304 With 13,983 Confirmed Cases - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus in China has reached 304 with 45 new fatalities recorded by close of Saturday, Chinese state media reported.

According to Johns Hopkins information corroborated with official Chinese sources, the total number of confirmed cases has reached 13,983 early Sunday with about 13,816 in mainland China, a jump of more than 2,100 cases in 24 hours.

The total number of recovery cases stands at 331, according to Johns Hopkins.

The new strain of coronavirus ” 2019-nCoV ” was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province, in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. On Friday, the first two cases of the new coronavirus were recorded in Russia: in the Zabaykalsky Territory and the Tyumen Region.