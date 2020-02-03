Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 360 With 16,640 Cases of Infection - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus has reached 360 with 56 new fatalities recorded over 24 hours, Hubei Health Commission said.

According to new data released by the Commission, the number of confirmed cases of infection in the province has also risen by 2,103.

Chinese media, such the Phoenix news outlet, calculated the total reported cases in China to have reached 16,640.

The new strain of coronavirus ” 2019-nCoV ” was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province, in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. On Friday, the first two cases of the new coronavirus were recorded in Russia: in the Zabaykalsky Territory and the Tyumen Region.