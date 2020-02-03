UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 360 With 16,640 Cases Of Infection - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 04:50 AM

Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 360 With 16,640 Cases of Infection - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus has reached 360 with 56 new fatalities recorded over 24 hours, Hubei Health Commission said.

According to new data released by the Commission, the number of confirmed cases of infection in the province has also risen by 2,103.

Chinese media, such the Phoenix news outlet, calculated the total reported cases in China to have reached 16,640.

The new strain of coronavirus ” 2019-nCoV ” was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province, in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. On Friday, the first two cases of the new coronavirus were recorded in Russia: in the Zabaykalsky Territory and the Tyumen Region.

Related Topics

Russia China Wuhan Tyumen Phoenix December Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jawaher Al Qasimi witnesses opening of 5th Arab Wo ..

3 hours ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi witnesses opening of 5th Arab Wo ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

4 hours ago

University of Cambridge visit to Abu Dhabi focuses ..

4 hours ago

University of Cambridge visit to Abu Dhabi focuses ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 16th Nabatean Poetry Fes ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.