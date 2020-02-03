Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 361 With 17,205 Cases of Infection - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus has reached 361 with 57 new fatalities recorded over 24 hours, China's National Health Commission said.

According to new data released by the Commission, the number of confirmed cases of infection in the province has also risen by 2,103.

The total number of confirmed cases of infection has reached 17,205 with a further 21,558 suspected cases being monitored.

The new strain of coronavirus ” 2019-nCoV ” was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province, in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. On Friday, the first two cases of the new coronavirus were recorded in Russia: in the Zabaykalsky Territory and the Tyumen Region.