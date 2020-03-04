Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 9 In Washington State - Health Dept.
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 01:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The US state of Washington reported a ninth death from the coronavirus outbreak with 27 confirmed cases and 231 people under public health supervision, the state Department of Health said in a notice on Tuesday.
King County has recorded eight deaths and 21 confirmed cases, while Snohomish County has documented one coronavirus death and six confirmed cases, the notice said.