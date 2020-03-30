Coronavirus death toll tops 25,000 in Europe: AFP tally

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 25,000 people in Europe, according to an AFP tally at 1230 GMT Monday taken from official sources

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 25,000 people in Europe, according to an AFP tally at 1230 GMT Monday taken from official sources.

With a total of 25,037 deaths out of 399,381 officially declared cases, Europe is now the continent with the highest toll from COVID-19.

Italy has 10,779 deaths and Spain 7,340, making them the two most affected countries globally with more than three quarters of the deaths in Europe.