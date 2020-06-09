Coronavirus Death Toll Worldwide Tops 400,000 - World Health Organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The global death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has surpassed 400,000, and the number of confirmed cases has topped 6.9 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily situation report.

The number of deaths worldwide has increased over the past 24 hours by 3,469 to 400,857, the WHO said.

The case tally has gone up by 131,296 to 6,931,000, it said.