Coronavirus deaths for people over 80 are 5 times the global average: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said the fatality rate for over 80-years-old coronavirus-hit people is five times the global average, as he launched a new policy initiative to address this and many other challenges faced by the elderly, during and after the biggest public health crisis to hit the world in a century.

"Our response to COVID-19 must respect the rights and dignity of older people", he said while releasing the report.

Against the backdrop of age discrimination, autonomy for older people, disparities in social protection and healthcare - as well as a lack of decision-making power - he maintained that for older persons, the crisis is "exacerbating existing human rights protection gaps and socio-economic challenges".

"We need to stand up now for older person's rights", the UN Independent Expert on the enjoyment of all human rights by older persons, Rosa Kornfeld-Matte, had said. "Pervasive gerontophobia, the fear of age-related self-degeneration and death, nurtures prejudice against older people, discrimination and ultimately the denial of human rights in older age".

"As an older person myself, with responsibility for an even older mother, I am deeply concerned about the pandemic on a personal level, and about its effects on our communities and societies", the UN chief shared.

At the same time, he pointed out that older people contribute "immeasurably" to their families and communities � commonly sacrificing their own well-being to care for others, including helping with children and grandchildren: "Our COVID-19 response must be cognizant of all of these matters" and "must respect the rights and dignity of older people." "No person, young or old, is expendable", Guterres said.

The impact on health and long-term care services for older persons must recognize and confront the particular challenges they face, including their ability to access medical treatment and care.

"Older people have the same rights to life and health as everyone else", the UN chief said. "Difficult decisions around life-saving medical care must respect the human rights and dignity of all".

And while physical distancing is crucial, he flagged the need to remember that "we are one community and we all belong to each other".

Digital technology must be improved to mitigate movement restrictions that can disrupt essential care, support and social inclusion for older persons.

"That is vital to older people who may face great suffering and isolation under lockdowns and other restrictions", Guterres maintained.

Beyond the pandemic's immediate health impact, it is putting older people at "greater risk of poverty, discrimination and isolation", he said, most likely causing "a particularly devastating impact" on those in developing countries where public health care and social protection services will likely be overwhelmed by the virus.

Moreover, all social, economic and humanitarian responses must take into consideration the needs of older people, particularly in terms of universal health coverage, pensions, jobs and social protection.

"The majority of older people are women, who are more likely to enter this period of their lives in poverty and without access to healthcare", the Secretary-General said. "Policies must be targeted at meeting their needs".

Older people must not be treated as invisible or powerless but recognized for their diverse experiences and the multiple ways in which they are contributing to overcoming this crisis.

"Many older people depend on an income and are fully engaged in work, in family life, in teaching and learning, and in looking after others," he argued.

Their agency, participation and responses to the pandemic must be supported and their knowledge and good practices shared as part of the recovery.

"Their voices and leadership count", stressed the UN chief.

"To get through this pandemic together, we need a surge in global and national solidarity and the contributions of all members of society, including older people" he asserted.

This requires appropriate legislation at the national level, a push toward an international convention on the human rights of older persons at the global level, and sustainable investment in health, care and social protection systems that ensure the dignity and right of older persons.

"As we look to recover better, we will need ambition and vision to build more inclusive, sustainable and age-friendly societies that are fit for the future", the Secretary-General said.