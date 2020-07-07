UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Deaths In Europe Pass 200,000: AFP Tally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 09:04 PM

Coronavirus deaths in Europe pass 200,000: AFP tally

More than 200,000 people have now died from the novel coronavirus in Europe, according to an AFP tally based on official sources, as of Tuesday, 1310 GMT

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :More than 200,000 people have now died from the novel coronavirus in Europe, according to an AFP tally based on official sources, as of Tuesday, 1310 GMT.

Britain, Italy, France and Spain account for more than two thirds of the 200,005 deaths now registered from a total of 2,751,606 cases across the continent.

