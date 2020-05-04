Coronavirus Deaths in New York State Rise by 280 - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The number of people killed by the new coronavirus rose in the US state of New York by 280 from the past day, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

"The number that is the most important number that we look at, which is still tremendously distressing is the number of deaths ” 280. You can see that that number has not moved dramatically in a relatively long period of time, but the overall direction is good," he said.

There were 299 deaths on May 1, 289 on April 30, 306 on April 29, 330 on April 28 and 335 on April 27, according to the data shared during Cuomo's online presentation.

The total death toll is 18,909.

The governor confirmed 4,663 additional cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 312,977 confirmed cases.

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island and Massachusetts are launching a regional purchasing consortium to jointly procure protection gear, tests, ventilators and other medical equipment, the governor said.