Coronavirus Deaths in Scotland Rise by 9 to 575 - First Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Monday that nine more coronavirus-related deaths had been recorded in the country in the past day, bringing the total to 575.

"There have been nine further deaths of patients who had tested positive for COVID-19. That takes the total number of deaths in Scotland to 575," she told reporters.

According to Monday estimates, 6,076 Scots had tested positive for the virus. Of them, 1,797 are in hospitals, an increase of 42 from figures reported Sunday. More than 200 are in intensive care.

Sturgeon warned that these figures were lower than in previous days because there is always a reporting lag after the weekend.

They are expected to be higher on Tuesday and Wednesday.

She said that restrictions on public life will be reviewed this week, although this will not lead to their lifting.

"I want to be very clear so nobody is under any illusions � that review is not likely to result in these restrictions being lifted in the very near future," she said.

The minister promised that the lockdown will not stay in place "for a single minute longer than necessary."

She assured Scots that there are "optimistic signs" that the restrictions are working but said her administration will stick with the current restrictions until it had solid evidence.