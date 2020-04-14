Coronavirus deaths in Sweden pass 1,000: health agency

Sweden on Tuesday reported another that more than 1,000 people had now had died from the novel coronavirus, while the number of confirmed cases passed 11,000

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Sweden on Tuesday reported another that more than 1,000 people had now had died from the novel coronavirus, while the number of confirmed cases passed 11,000.

Sweden's Public Health Agency said it had recorded a total of 11,445 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,033 deaths. It cautioned that the true number of deaths might be higher as not all deaths had yet been reported over the four-day Easter weekend.