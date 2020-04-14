UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Deaths In Sweden Pass 1,000: Health Agency

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:22 PM

Coronavirus deaths in Sweden pass 1,000: health agency

Sweden on Tuesday reported another that more than 1,000 people had now had died from the novel coronavirus, while the number of confirmed cases passed 11,000

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Sweden on Tuesday reported another that more than 1,000 people had now had died from the novel coronavirus, while the number of confirmed cases passed 11,000.

Sweden's Public Health Agency said it had recorded a total of 11,445 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,033 deaths. It cautioned that the true number of deaths might be higher as not all deaths had yet been reported over the four-day Easter weekend.

Related Topics

Died Sweden All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

5,288 cars, motorcycles impounded over violation o ..

4 minutes ago

‘First Line of Defence’ are leading examples o ..

26 minutes ago

Italy Fines Over 40,000 People for Violating Quara ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore Police take 677 beggars into custody

8 minutes ago

COVID-19: Govt. approves SOPs for private int'l fl ..

8 minutes ago

Regular exercise could help prevent liver cancer

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.