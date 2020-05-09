UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Deaths Top 270,000 Worldwide: AFP Tally

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:39 AM

Coronavirus deaths top 270,000 worldwide: AFP tally

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 270,000 people worldwide since it began in China late last year, with more than 85 percent of fatalities in Europe and the United States, according to an AFP tally compiled from official figures at 1615 GMT on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 270,000 people worldwide since it began in China late last year, with more than 85 percent of fatalities in Europe and the United States, according to an AFP tally compiled from official figures at 1615 GMT on Friday.

In total, 270,927 deaths have been reported across the globe from 3,877,772 confirmed cases.

Europe is the most affected continent with 153,367 deaths and 1,678,485 cases. The United States is the country with the most deaths at 75,781, followed by Britain with 31,241, Italy 30,201, Spain 26,299 and France 25,987.

