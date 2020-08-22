Coronavirus Deaths Worldwide Reach 800,000 - JHU

UrduPoint.com
The number of coronavirus-related deaths globally reached 800,000 on Saturday, according to figures provided by the US-based Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths globally reached 800,000 on Saturday, according to figures provided by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The United States has recorded the largest death toll of 175,429, followed by Brazil with 113,358 and India with 55,794.

The infection tally is on the way to the 23 million mark. The United States leads the count with 5.6 million cases. Brazil has so far confirmed 3.5 million cases and India 2.9 million.

