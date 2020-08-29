UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Decimating US Secret Service As Trump Insists On Traveling - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 06:44 PM

Coronavirus Decimating US Secret Service as Trump Insists on Traveling - Reports

The US Secret Service has been struggling to find enough agents to guard President Donald Trump to replace those infected during his many campaign trips, media cited sources in the know as saying

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) The US Secret Service has been struggling to find enough agents to guard President Donald Trump to replace those infected during his many campaign trips, media cited sources in the know as saying.

In the past two months, dozens of agents caught the virus or were quarantined for coming in contact with staffers who fell ill protecting Trump and his deputy, Mike Pence, the Washington Post said.

The paper cited multiple sources familiar with the incidents who said agents and officers had complained in summer about the White House's disregard for safety measures, including protective gear and testing.

Six agents came down with the virus in June just as Trump was about to address a campaign rally in Oklahoma, forcing the Secret Service to quarantine dozens of others.

Days later, the agency had to scramble to find enough agents for Pence's trip to Arizona, senior administration officials told the daily.

Many agents have been trying to avoid confined public spaces, traveling hundreds of miles by car to reach their assignments. The Secret Service has recently begun contracting charter planes to fly them around.

Secret Service chief James Murray told personnel in memos in July that the number of infection cases in the agency was rising. Despite this, the agency's spokeswoman Catherine Milhoan assured the outlet that all appropriate precautions were being taken.

