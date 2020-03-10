UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Delays Russia-China Passenger Plane Project By 2 Weeks

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:24 PM

Coronavirus Delays Russia-China Passenger Plane Project by 2 Weeks

Developers of the Russian-Chinese passenger plane have canceled all work that recuires personal contacts due to the spread of COVID-19 and switched to video conferencing, but they are planning to catch up with the schedule, Valery Okulov, an adviser to the general director of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Developers of the Russian-Chinese passenger plane have canceled all work that recuires personal contacts due to the spread of COVID-19 and switched to video conferencing, but they are planning to catch up with the schedule, Valery Okulov, an adviser to the general director of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said Tuesday.

"So far, we had to abandon some personal-contact events.

We are conducting all the events in a video conferencing regime. Including the board of directors meetings. There was a slight delay in Shanghai, China, when they extended the holidays for two weeks. At this point, our colleagues have resumed work. We'll catch up with these two weeks," Okulov told reporters said on the sidelines of the MRO Russia & CIS 2020 conference.

Russia and China are planning to develop the CR929 passenger plane by 2025-2027.

Related Topics

Russia China Holidays Shanghai Mauritanian Ouguiya 2020 All

Recent Stories

Rejuvenation of rivers contributed to reducing une ..

26 minutes ago

Create a new Pakistan in India for Muslims and oth ..

52 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack on Two ..

55 minutes ago

KP Revenue Authority `Registration Week' underway ..

1 minute ago

UNHCR to support voluntary repatriation of South S ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Food Authority warns canteen owners at Baha ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.