Coronavirus Delays Russia-China Passenger Plane Project by 2 Weeks

Developers of the Russian-Chinese passenger plane have canceled all work that recuires personal contacts due to the spread of COVID-19 and switched to video conferencing, but they are planning to catch up with the schedule, Valery Okulov, an adviser to the general director of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Developers of the Russian-Chinese passenger plane have canceled all work that recuires personal contacts due to the spread of COVID-19 and switched to video conferencing, but they are planning to catch up with the schedule, Valery Okulov, an adviser to the general director of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said Tuesday.

"So far, we had to abandon some personal-contact events.

We are conducting all the events in a video conferencing regime. Including the board of directors meetings. There was a slight delay in Shanghai, China, when they extended the holidays for two weeks. At this point, our colleagues have resumed work. We'll catch up with these two weeks," Okulov told reporters said on the sidelines of the MRO Russia & CIS 2020 conference.

Russia and China are planning to develop the CR929 passenger plane by 2025-2027.