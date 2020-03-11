UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Delays Trial In New York State Of Multiple Opioid Makers - Attorney General

Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) A New York judge delayed a widely watched trial for some of the biggest US manufacturers and distributors of opioids for at least two months due to the ongoing novel coronavirus epidemic, state Attorney General Letitia James said in a press release.

"New York's opioid trial will have the eyes of the nation on it and we very much expect individuals from around the country to be in attendance. Out of an abundance of caution, we fully accept and agree with the court's decision to delay a trial against the opioid manufacturers and distributors until the ongoing risk of coronavirus subsides," James said on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Administrative Judge for state courts outside of New York City Vito Caruso postponed the trial set to begin on March 20 and scheduled an April 14 hearing to determine when the trial should begin, the release said.

The defendants in the trial include Purdue Pharma, its affiliates; Janssen Pharmaceuticals and its parent company Johnson & Johnson; Teva Pharmaceuticals and several distributors, the release added.

New York State sued the companies, claiming opioids such as oxycodone and hydrocodone were marketed as safe and less addictive alternatives to common opiates such as morphine.

"The deadly scheme perpetrated by these companies will be presented in open court and laid bare before the American people," James said.

Opioid overdoses killed more than 100,000 Americans in the past six years, according to media reports. Many of the victims either overdosed on prescription opioids or initially became hooked on prescribed painkillers and later switched to deadly black-market alternatives such as heroin.

