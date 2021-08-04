UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Delta Variant Accounts For 93.4% Of All New Cases In US - Health Agency

The novel coronavirus Delta variant accounts for more than 93 percent of all new cases in the United States marking, according to the new data published by the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The novel coronavirus Delta variant accounts for more than 93 percent of all new cases in the United States marking, according to the new data published by the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday.

The new data shows over the second half of July, the prevalence of the Delta variant along with its sub-lineages reached 93.4 percent, while in the region of the United States encompassing Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, it reached 98.

4 percent.

The Delta variant replaced the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7) as the most dominant coronavirus strain in the United States within two months, the CDC data revealed.

The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is believed to the most prevalent and fastest spreading mutation in the world albeit not as deadly. The variant was first reported in India in October 2020 and has already become the predominant strain in a number of countries, including the United States.

