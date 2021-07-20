UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Delta Variant Now Represents 83% Of 'Sequenced Cases' In US - Health Agency

Tue 20th July 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus has dramatically spiked in the United States and accounts for more than 80 percent of cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday.

"CDC has released estimates of variance across the country and predicted the Delta variant now represents 83 percent of sequenced cases," Walensky told a US Senate hearing on the status of the coronavirus pandemic. "This is a dramatic increase, up from 50 percent for the week of July 3rd in some parts of the country."

Walensky said the rate of Delta variant's infections was even higher in areas of low vaccination rates in the United States.

"The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variance is to prevent the spread of disease and vaccination is the most powerful tool we have. We must continue vaccine coverage by building trust and confidence in COVID-19 vaccines," Walensky said.

Vaccines have been available to most Americans for months, but less than 50 percent of the population in the United States is fully vaccinated and the rate of new vaccinations is on the decline, according to the CDC.

In 47 of the 50 US states, the rate of new cases in the past week are at least 10 percent higher than the previous week, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Of those, 35 states have seen increases in cases of more than 50 percent.

