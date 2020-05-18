UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Drives Unemployment To New High In Jan.-April

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 01:37 PM

Coronavirus drives unemployment to new high in Jan.-April

The number of jobless South Koreans hit a record high in the first four months of the year due mainly to the coronavirus impact, a report showed Monday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The number of jobless South Koreans hit a record high in the first four months of the year due mainly to the coronavirus impact, a report showed Monday.

Roughly 2.08 million people in the country remained unemployed during the January-April period, according to the report from Rep. Choo Kyung-ho of the main opposition United Future Party.

The figure was the largest since data tracking began in 2000. The report was based on raw data from Statistics Korea.

In the four-month period, about 1.05 million South Koreans lost their jobs due to staff downsizing by their employers or company financial troubles, also the largest since 2000.

The number of jobless people and those who lost jobs voluntarily was well above those during the 2008 global financial crisis.

The jump in the number of unemployed people came as Asia's fourth-largest economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak amid a prolonged economic slowdown.

The pandemic, whose first case was confirmed in South Korea on Jan. 20, has wreaked havoc on South Korea's exports, its main growth engine, and consumer spending.

Exports tumbled 24.3 percent on-year in April following a 0.2 percent drop in March and a 4.5 percent increase in February. Overseas shipments fell 46.3 percent on-year in the first 10 days of May.

Exports had earlier forecast to rebound from a 10 percent on-year drop in 2019 on rebounding chip prices and the easing of a Sino-U.S. trade war, but the pandemic has dashed such hopes.

Strict social distancing measures have sent private consumption into a free fall as people avoid going out and tighten their purse strings amid the coronavirus fallout.

To date, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 11,000 people in South Korea, with the death toll reaching 262.

Related Topics

Exports Company South Korea February March April May 2019 From Asia Million Jobs Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New Zealand Investigating COVID-19 Outbreak at Rub ..

10 minutes ago

World Skate unveils updated Olympic qualification ..

10 minutes ago

Japan's economy shrinks annualized 3.4 pct in Janu ..

10 minutes ago

Deliberate, politically motivated violence against ..

10 minutes ago

Samsung's chip production up 57 pct in Q1: report

12 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 209,0 ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.