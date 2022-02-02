Coronavirus, During Mutation, Lost Ability to Penetrate Into Lung Tissue -Russian Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) During mutation, the coronavirus has lost the ability to penetrate into the lung tissue, the Omicron strain mainly affects the organs of the upper respiratory tract and does not cause a severe course of the disease, Anna Popova, the head of Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Scientists from different countries and our researchers in the Russian Federation say that the virus is constantly changing, this is its property, it cannot live without it.

It is looking for the best form that adapts it to the human body," Popova said.

"In search of the most correct form, the most correct amino acid composition, the virus has lost one of the receptors that ensured its tropism or the ability to penetrate into the lung tissue. No one says that it will not restore this ability, but today it is like this. It mainly affects the organs of the upper respiratory tract, tracheitis, in children it can be bronchitis," she said.