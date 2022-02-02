UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus, During Mutation, Lost Ability To Penetrate Into Lung Tissue -Russian Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Coronavirus, During Mutation, Lost Ability to Penetrate Into Lung Tissue -Russian Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) During mutation, the coronavirus has lost the ability to penetrate into the lung tissue, the Omicron strain mainly affects the organs of the upper respiratory tract and does not cause a severe course of the disease, Anna Popova, the head of Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Scientists from different countries and our researchers in the Russian Federation say that the virus is constantly changing, this is its property, it cannot live without it.

It is looking for the best form that adapts it to the human body," Popova said.

"In search of the most correct form, the most correct amino acid composition, the virus has lost one of the receptors that ensured its tropism or the ability to penetrate into the lung tissue. No one says that it will not restore this ability, but today it is like this. It mainly affects the organs of the upper respiratory tract, tracheitis, in children it can be bronchitis," she said.

Related Topics

Russia From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2022

45 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd February 2022

50 minutes ago
 Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blami ..

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blaming Israel for Apartheid

10 hours ago
 Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

10 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali A ..

Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali Awan

10 hours ago
 Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NA ..

Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NATO Documents

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>