UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Epicentre Wuhan Re-opens For International Flights

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:01 PM

Coronavirus epicentre Wuhan re-opens for international flights

China's Wuhan, ground zero for the coronavirus outbreak sweeping the globe, has re-opened for international flights, ending an eight-month moratorium since the deadly disease first emerged

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :China's Wuhan, ground zero for the coronavirus outbreak sweeping the globe, has re-opened for international flights, ending an eight-month moratorium since the deadly disease first emerged.

China stopped international flights in March as global alarm increased about the spread of Covid-19, but has now largely brought the disease under control at home through travel restrictions, testing and lockdowns.

A flight operated by South Korean carrier T'way landed at Wuhan's Tianhe International Airport Wednesday morning with 60 passengers, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Officials in white hazmat suits, masks and visors were seen checking the passports of arriving passengers.

All international passengers arriving in Wuhan have to pass a test within 72 hours of departure, Li Yizhuo, director of Wuhan's Civil Aviation Office, told CCTV.

China still bans most foreigners from entering and those allowed have to undergo two weeks of quarantine.

Related Topics

Wuhan North Korea March From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah’s EPAA centres welcomes 57,000 visitors ..

16 minutes ago

Virgin Atlantic to start direct flights from Lahor ..

26 minutes ago

Holistic infrastructure development; a priority of ..

46 minutes ago

Police arrest three persons involved in immoral ac ..

5 seconds ago

ADC urges to cover refusal case during anti polio ..

8 seconds ago

Vawda granted time to submit comments in petition ..

12 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.