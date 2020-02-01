Coronavirus evacuees arrive in Germany from China: AFP

A plane carrying 102 German citizens and 26 foreign nationals evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, landed at Frankfurt Airport in Germany on Saturday, an AFP reported said

The passengers will be examined at a specially equipped facility at the airport before being quarantined for two weeks at a military base in Germersheim, near Stuttgart.