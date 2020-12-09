UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Evolution Is Similar To Measles, No Need To Change Vaccines- Russia's Gamaleya

Wed 09th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The evolution of the coronavirus is more similar to that of measles, not flu, therefore there is no need to change the existing vaccine due to mutations so far, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research institute that developed Russia's first coronavirus vaccine, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

When asked if a need will emerge to change the specificity of the already available vaccines, Gintsburg noted that no mutations triggering such a necessity have been detected so far. According to the scientist, there are no grounds to suppose that there will be a need to change vaccines, like in the case of flu.

"We see that the evolution is so far similar to that of the measles virus. This virus has apparently never changed since the moment of the emergence of humans, although people suffer badly from it ,especially if there is no vaccination," Gintsburg said.

