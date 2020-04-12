UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Fails To Stop Joint Russia-Iran Bushehr NPP Projects - Local Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 03:10 AM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The implementation of joint Russia-Iran projects at the Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP) in southern Iran continues despite the coronavirus pandemic, Bushehr Province Governor-General Abdolkarim Geravand said.

"The implementation of projects of the Bushehr nuclear power plant has not been suspended, all the necessary medical guidelines are being followed," Geravand said on Saturday, as quoted in a statement on the governor's official website.

According to the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, more than 70,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Iran, with the country's death toll from the viral disease having surpassed 4,300.

Russia and Iran agreed on the joint construction of Bushehr's second and third units, known as the Bushehr-2 project, in November 2014. Two years later, the project was officially launched.

The second and the third power units will operate on Russian VVER-1000 reactors, which meet the highest safety requirements. They will have a combined capacity of 2,100 megawatts. The second unit is expected to become functional in 2024 and the third one - in 2026.

