Coronavirus Fears Trigger Deadly Prison Violence in Argentina - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Five inmates have died in two Argentine prisons after violence broke out over fears that guards had been breaking coronavirus quarantine rules, media said Tuesday.

One inmate lost his life on Monday during unrest in a detention facility in Coronda in the northeastern province of Santa Fe, according to Aire Digital news website.

Several men reportedly scaled the prison roof to unfold bed sheets bearing the demand that guards coming back from virus-hit countries "follow sanitary regulations" and wear protective gear.

Some 700 men rioted in Las Flores prison in the same region overnight in solidarity with Coronda inmates. They set mattresses ablaze, causing a fire that killed two. Two other prisoners died of severe burns in a hospital.