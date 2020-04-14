Coronavirus forces Senegal street children from capital

Street children in Senegal's seaside capital Dakar are flocking to a refuge north of the city, as coronavirus restrictions have made begging harder, and sleeping rough more hazardous

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Street children in Senegal's seaside capital Dakar are flocking to a refuge north of the city, as coronavirus restrictions have made begging harder, and sleeping rough more hazardous.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of children and teenagers live on the streets in the West African metropolis of over three million people. They survive by panhandling, or from handouts from restaurants.

But since the arrival of COVID-19 in Senegal, normally tolerant city dwellers have become more suspicious of the street children, whom they suspect of spreading the disease.

Authorities have recorded some 300 cases of coronavirus in the country to date, with two fatalities.

"Begging doesn't work anymore," said Bamba Seck, an 18-year-old who usually sleeps in Dakar's city centre, but has now left.

He added that residents of the neighbourhood had started to mistrust the beggars.

Government measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus have also made the lives of street children much harder.

A dusk-to-dawn curfew applies across the nation of some 16 million people, for example, presenting problems for rough sleepers.

Transport links between cities have also been cut, and many restaurants have closed their doors.

An official, who works at the children's charity Village Pilote, who declined to be named, said that street children are living in "torment" because no one is giving them anything anymore.

Some of the children are leaving Dakar for a refuge run by Village Pilote, about 50 kilometres (31 miles) north of the city, to escape the misery.

"They are very tired," said Cheikh Diallo, another official at the association, describing how the rough-sleeping children "play cat and mouse" with police in Dakar after curfew falls.

The rest of the time, the children lounge on mattress on the floor in ochre-coloured brick buildings.

When the coronavirus crisis ends in Senegal, the children at Village Pilote will be free to return to their families, or to the streets if they so choose.

But they can also stay on at the refuge, to take reading classes, or to follow courses in subjects such as carpentry and mechanics.