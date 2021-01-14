Coronavirus found in Inner Mongolia hospita

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 02:20 PM

Authorities in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region said they have discovered the novel coronavirus in environmental samples from a local hospital

HOHHOT (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Authorities in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region said they have discovered the novel coronavirus in environmental samples from a local hospital.

The headquarters on COVID-19 prevention and control of the Ewenki Autonomous Banner said Thursday that nucleic acid tests on environmental samples from a public hospital in the banner produced positive results on Wednesday.

The hospital has been sealed off and nucleic acid tests are being conducted among hospital staff and patients, according to the headquarters.

The local government has also imposed traffic restrictions on the area where the hospital is located

