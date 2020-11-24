Coronavirus From China Is Not Circulating in Russia Now - Watchdog

The coronavirus from China is currently not circulating in Russia, only the European strain can be found there, Anna Popova, the head of the federal consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The coronavirus from China is currently not circulating in Russia, only the European strain can be found there, Anna Popova, the head of the Federal consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday.

According to Popova, Russia has overcome the first "wave" of the coronavirus pandemic quite successfully.

"We have quickly developed testing systems and response measures, we have prevented [circulation] of the pathogen from China. I can take full responsibility to say that the novel coronavirus imported directly from China is not circulating in the Russian Federation," Popova told the coordination council of human rights commissioners.