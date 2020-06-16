Coronavirus Global Case Tally Tops 8 Million - Johns Hopkins University
Tue 16th June 2020 | 04:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide has surpassed 8 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The global case tally stands at 8,003,021, and the death toll is at 435,619.
A total of 3,832,784 people have recovered from COVID-19, according to the university.