Coronavirus Global Case Tally Tops 8 Million - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide has surpassed 8 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The global case tally stands at 8,003,021, and the death toll is at 435,619.

A total of 3,832,784 people have recovered from COVID-19, according to the university.