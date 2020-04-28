Coronavirus Global Death Count Rises Over Past 24 Hours by 4,982 to 198,668 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The global death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has increased over the past 24 hours by nearly 5,000 to top 198,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement.

According to the latest WHO data, 85,530 new cases of infection have been registered globally over the past day, with 4,982 deaths.

Thus, as of 08:00a.m. GMT, April 27, the overall number of COVID-19 cases worldwide increased to 2,878,196, and the death count reached 198,668.