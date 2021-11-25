UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Gloom Weighs On German Shoppers: Survey

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 12:28 PM

Coronavirus gloom weighs on German shoppers: survey

German shoppers are feeling downbeat as the December Christmas period beckons, a key survey said Thursday, with concerns about soaring coronavirus infections and higher prices gnawing away at festive cheer

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :German shoppers are feeling downbeat as the December Christmas period beckons, a key survey said Thursday, with concerns about soaring coronavirus infections and higher prices gnawing away at festive cheer.

Pollster GfK's forward-looking barometer fell to minus 1.6 points for December, down 2.6 points on the previous month.

"On the one hand, there is the fourth wave of the pandemic with exploding incidence rates, the risk of an overburdened healthcare system and the fear of further restrictions," said GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl.

"On the other hand, a high inflation rate of around four percent right now is causing consumers' purchasing power to melt away," he said.

"This dampens the prospects for the upcoming Christmas business." Germany has tightened coronavirus curbs to combat the worsening pandemic, including cancelling Christmas markets and barring the unvaccinated from bars, gyms and leisure centres in the hardest-hit regions.

The GfK survey of some 2,000 people found that Germans were significantly more pessimistic about the state of the European Union's largest economy than last month.

Income expectations also dropped, while the willingness to splash out on big purchases hit a nine-month low, the pollsters said.

Related Topics

Business Christmas German European Union Germany December Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Provision of justice to masses to be ensured, says ..

Provision of justice to masses to be ensured, says AIG South

1 minute ago
 West Indies hang on to reach lunch at 125-7 agains ..

West Indies hang on to reach lunch at 125-7 against Sri Lanka

1 minute ago
 Dahani back to home with "naughty nephew"

Dahani back to home with "naughty nephew"

17 minutes ago
 Falcon 9 Rocket Piece Flies Over 5 Km Away From IS ..

Falcon 9 Rocket Piece Flies Over 5 Km Away From ISS - Roscosmos

8 minutes ago
 Number of People Injured in Mine Accident in Siber ..

Number of People Injured in Mine Accident in Siberia Increases to 44 - Emergency ..

8 minutes ago
 FIRs registered against 20 industrial units, brick ..

FIRs registered against 20 industrial units, brick kilns

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.