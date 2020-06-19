UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Immunity Studies To Be Conducted In 22 Russian Regions In June - Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 02:33 PM

Coronavirus Immunity Studies to Be Conducted in 22 Russian Regions in June - Watchdog

Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday that coronavirus immunity studies would be conducted in 22 out of 85 Russia's regions in June, and the obtained information would be used for making epidemiological situation forecasts and planning COVID-19 prevention

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday that coronavirus immunity studies would be conducted in 22 out of 85 Russia's regions in June, and the obtained information would be used for making epidemiological situation forecasts and planning COVID-19 prevention.

"At the first stage, there are plans to hold the study in June 2020 in 22 regions, located in all the Federal districts of the Russian Federation, with participation of Rospotrebnadzor's regional authorities, organizations and research agencies, and regions' executive bodies in charge of health care," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

Participants of the study will be selected by random sampling.

There are plans to engage children aged between one and 17 and adults aged between 18 and 29, 30 and 39, 40 and 49, 50 and 59, 60 and 69, and those aged more than 70.

The protocol recommended by the World Health Organization will be taken into consideration during the study, the Russian watchdog specified.

"Information on herd immunity, which we plan to obtain through the study, is necessary for becoming aware of the peculiarities of the epidemic process, for making forecasts on epidemiological situation development in certain regions and in the country in general, and for planning events on specific and non-specific COVID-19 prevention," Rospotrebnadzor added.

Related Topics

World Russia Immunity June 2020 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Police Operation in France's Dijon Underway Follow ..

2 minutes ago

8 vehicles impounded in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Echo of Pak slogans, literary-genres of legend Tar ..

2 minutes ago

France's Public Debt Sees Highest Quarterly Rise S ..

2 minutes ago

Two Pak chess players to participate in Olympiad G ..

8 minutes ago

Virus already in Italy by December: waste water st ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.