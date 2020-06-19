Coronavirus Immunity Studies to Be Conducted in 22 Russian Regions in June - Watchdog

Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday that coronavirus immunity studies would be conducted in 22 out of 85 Russia's regions in June, and the obtained information would be used for making epidemiological situation forecasts and planning COVID-19 prevention

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday that coronavirus immunity studies would be conducted in 22 out of 85 Russia's regions in June, and the obtained information would be used for making epidemiological situation forecasts and planning COVID-19 prevention.

"At the first stage, there are plans to hold the study in June 2020 in 22 regions, located in all the Federal districts of the Russian Federation, with participation of Rospotrebnadzor's regional authorities, organizations and research agencies, and regions' executive bodies in charge of health care," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

Participants of the study will be selected by random sampling.

There are plans to engage children aged between one and 17 and adults aged between 18 and 29, 30 and 39, 40 and 49, 50 and 59, 60 and 69, and those aged more than 70.

The protocol recommended by the World Health Organization will be taken into consideration during the study, the Russian watchdog specified.

"Information on herd immunity, which we plan to obtain through the study, is necessary for becoming aware of the peculiarities of the epidemic process, for making forecasts on epidemiological situation development in certain regions and in the country in general, and for planning events on specific and non-specific COVID-19 prevention," Rospotrebnadzor added.