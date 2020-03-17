UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Impact On US Airlines Worse Than September 11 Terror Attacks - Mnuchin

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:56 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on the airlines industry in the United States is worse than the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"I think, as you know, this is worse than 9/11 for the airline industry. They're almost ground to a halt," Mnuchin told reporters.

