UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Impacts On Chinese Financial Market Temporary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 11:47 PM

Coronavirus impacts on Chinese financial market temporary

China's capital market will experience only a limited and short-term impact from the novel coronavirus outbreak, said an op-ed released Monday in a publication run by the central bank

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ):China's capital market will experience only a limited and short-term impact from the novel coronavirus outbreak, said an op-ed released Monday in a publication run by the central bank.

Major Chinese benchmarks slid Monday amid concerns over the potential economic fallout of the outbreak, mainly as a result of "irrational factors," the Financial News said in an op-ed.

The temporary and limited impact from the epidemic will not change China's sound economic fundamentals and long-term trend of improvement, said the article, citing comments from the World Health Organization and the International Monetary Fund that China is capable of handling the situation.

China's economy is bolstered by its innate resilience and lasting growth momentum that cannot be easily reversed by a virus outbreak, while the overseas capital inflow of more than 10 billion yuan (about 1.44 billion U.S. dollars) on Monday showcased global investors' confidence in the Chinese market, said the article.

The article also noted that China has the capacity to produce enough medical supplies and daily necessities to weather the outbreak, strengthening its confidence in combating the virus.

Related Topics

Weather World China Bank Market From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN Security Council May Discuss with Kushner US Mi ..

8 minutes ago

Razak urges exporters to penetrate in African coun ..

9 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

51 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss f ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss f ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.