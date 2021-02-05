UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Incidence In Germany Down, But Not Enough To Lift Lockdown - Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The number of COVID-19 cases in Germany has clearly decreased, but so far this is not enough for a long-term lifting of the lockdown, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

"We are on a very good track, and the numbers are clearly going down.

But we said that we need to ensure that health authorities regain control over [social] contacts, and this is possible with a maximum of 50 cases [of new infections] per 100,000 people in seven weeks, and we, unfortunately, have not yet reached this level," Merkel said in an interview with RTL and n-TV, answering whether a decision will be made to ease the lockdown at a meeting with the regional authorities on February 10.

"We have to reduce the number of new cases to the point where we really have room to maneuver. Who benefits if all schools reopen in 14 days? It will be a good message, but in 14 days everything will close again. It would be wrong," she added.

