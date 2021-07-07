Coronavirus Incidence on Rise in 82 of 85 Russian Regions - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The coronavirus incidence is growing in 82 of Russia's 85 regions, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday.

"In 82 regions of the country, the incidence is growing, but we see a slight decrease only in Moscow," Golikova said at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with members of the Russian government.

The situation with the coronavirus in Russia remains quite tense, 162,400 cases of the disease were registered in a week, she said.

Nevertheless, the rate of increase in the incidence has slowed down somewhat, she noted.

"It was 17% more than last week. However, the rate of growth slowed down a little week-on-week, it was 24.2% in previous weeks," she said.

The healthcare system in Russia is quite busy, but it works stably, the situation with the coronavirus is under control, the deputy prime minister added.