Coronavirus Incidence Rate in Russia in Past 10 Days Down 12% - Health Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The number of new COVID-19 cases in Russia in the first 10 days of the year is 12 percent less than that same metric in the final 10 days of 2020, Rospotrebnadzor Chief Anna Popova said.

"It is still early to talk about the stabilization [of epidemic in Russia] but the figures are as follows: if we compare the first ten days of the new year and the final ten days of last year, the number of cases [registered daily] has decreased by almost 12 percent," Popova said in a televised appearance on state broadcaster Rossiya 1 Sunday.