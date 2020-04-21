Coronavirus Incidence Rate in Russia May Peak in Early May - Expert

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The peak COVID-19 incidence rate in Russia, provided all preventive measures are executed well, will be in early May or even earlier, Viktor Maleev, adviser to the director of the Russian Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, said on Monday.

"If everything goes well, then we will reach the peak in early May or even earlier, and then we will go to the plateau," Maleev told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

He noted that the peak incidence rate would depend on efforts by each citizen. If people do not observe self-isolation, the epidemic's timeline will move, he added.