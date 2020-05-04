UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Infected 5,000 Pentagon Personnel, Has Low Impact On Readiness - Esper

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 11:16 PM

Coronavirus Infected 5,000 Pentagon Personnel, Has Low Impact on Readiness - Esper

The coronavirus has had a very low impact on the US military having infected fewer than 5,000 personnel, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The coronavirus has had a very low impact on the US military having infected fewer than 5,000 personnel, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Monday.

"In terms of a 2 million strong military we have had fewer than 5,000 persons infected and fewer than one hundred have been hospitalized," Esper said at a Brookings Institution virtual event.

"At this point of time we are in a very good shape."

He called it a testament to both general fitness of the US military and the success of early mitigation efforts.

"To date I can tell you that we have had a very low impact on readiness," Esper added.

Out of over 90 naval ships at sea only two had outbreaks of coronavirus, according to the secretary.

Related Topics

Brookings Event Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA leads healthcare industry efforts to test 335 ..

32 minutes ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 33 ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends AED75 Milli ..

2 hours ago

SEC forms Awqaf Shari&#039;ah Supervisory Committe ..

2 hours ago

Mehwish Hayat shares what she wants

2 hours ago

Pakistan rejects Indian propaganda regarding SC’ ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.