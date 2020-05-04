Coronavirus Infected 5,000 Pentagon Personnel, Has Low Impact on Readiness - Esper

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The coronavirus has had a very low impact on the US military having infected fewer than 5,000 personnel, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Monday.

"In terms of a 2 million strong military we have had fewer than 5,000 persons infected and fewer than one hundred have been hospitalized," Esper said at a Brookings Institution virtual event.

"At this point of time we are in a very good shape."

He called it a testament to both general fitness of the US military and the success of early mitigation efforts.

"To date I can tell you that we have had a very low impact on readiness," Esper added.

Out of over 90 naval ships at sea only two had outbreaks of coronavirus, according to the secretary.