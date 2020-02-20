Coronavirus-Infected People From Diamond Princess Ship Who Died Were Not Russians- Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The two coronavirus-infected people from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who died in Japan were not Russian citizens, the Russian Embassy in Tokyo told reporters Thursday.

NHK earlier reported that two infected people from the Diamond Princess, a man and a woman aged over 80, had died.

These are the first two deaths of people from the cruise ship that was quarantined for two weeks in the port of Yokohama. In total, three people died in Japan from complications after being infected with coronavirus.