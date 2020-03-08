Coronavirus-Infected People on Grand Princess Doing Well, Chief Medical Officer Says

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The coronavirus-infected people on board the Grand Princess cruise ship stranded off the coast of California have "mostly" recovered, Grant Tarling, the chief medical officer for Carnival Corporation, the parent company of Princess Cruises, told reporters.

"The first 45 individuals on the ship that were selected for testing included those who reported an influenza-like illness during the voyage. These included a number of guests and crew who had reported illness throughout the voyage and had recovered mostly and were remaining isolated in their cabins," Tarling said during a phone briefing on Saturday.

There are over 3,500 people on board Grand Princess, 21 of them (19 crew and 2 guests) have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

According to Tarling, all crew members will be tested for COVID-19.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are over 160 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States. Eleven people have died from COVID-19 in the US.

Mayor of Washington DC Muriel Bowser announced the first presumptive positive coronavirus case in DC on Saturday.