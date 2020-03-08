UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus-Infected People On Grand Princess Doing Well, Chief Medical Officer Says

Umer Jamshaid 3 seconds ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 07:10 AM

Coronavirus-Infected People on Grand Princess Doing Well, Chief Medical Officer Says

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The coronavirus-infected people on board the Grand Princess cruise ship stranded off the coast of California have "mostly" recovered, Grant Tarling, the chief medical officer for Carnival Corporation, the parent company of Princess Cruises, told reporters.

"The first 45 individuals on the ship that were selected for testing included those who reported an influenza-like illness during the voyage. These included a number of guests and crew who had reported illness throughout the voyage and had recovered mostly and were remaining isolated in their cabins," Tarling said during a phone briefing on Saturday.

There are over 3,500 people on board Grand Princess, 21 of them (19 crew and 2 guests) have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

According to Tarling, all crew members will be tested for COVID-19.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are over 160 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States. Eleven people have died from COVID-19 in the US.

Mayor of Washington DC Muriel Bowser announced the first presumptive positive coronavirus case in DC on Saturday.

Related Topics

Washington Company Died United States All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Media briefing on preventive measures against coro ..

6 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends &#039;Super Saturday&# ..

6 hours ago

Scoreboards: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiato ..

7 hours ago

Patel, Hafeez propel Qalandars to victory against ..

7 hours ago

Sustainable development linked to equal opportunit ..

8 hours ago

Corona virus not a new disease: Experts

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.