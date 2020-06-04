Coronavirus Infection Persists in Kazakhstan, Quarantine Must Be Observed - President

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) SULTAN, June 4 (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged residents of Kazakhstan to comply with quarantine measures not to become infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), saying that, despite all the efforts by the government, the infection in the republic persisted.

"Despite the efforts of the government commission, the infection of our citizens continues. The threat of the second wave of coronavirus remains, which is confirmed by the WHO [World Health Organization]," Tokayev wrote on Twitter.

"I again call on compatriots to comply with quarantine measures (distancing, disinfection, hygiene, masks) in order to avoid mass disease," he said.

In total, more than 11,700 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kazakhstan, with 48 deaths.