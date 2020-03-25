Coronavirus Infection Rate in Italy Slows Down 4th Day in Row - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The coronavirus infection rate in Italy is declining for the fourth day in a row, while the death rate from the disease has also slowed down as 683 people died in the country in the past 24 hours, spokesman for the Civil Protection Service Agostino Miozzo said Wednesday.

According to Miozzo, 3,491 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Italy in the past 24 hours.

"Unfortunately, today we are registering 683 deaths," Miozzo said at a daily briefing. The addition of new deaths brings the coronavirus death toll to 7,503.

"The number of people who have recovered has increased by 1,036, to a total of 9,362," he added.

The increase in the number of recovery cases continues for the third day in a row.